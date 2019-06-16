Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt has been hot at the plate lately, and he thinks he knows exactly why.

The Red Sox utility player led Boston in a 3-for-5 afternoon en route to his team’s 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Holt drove in two runs and scored one of his own, as well. This comes after a 2-for-4 night at the plate Friday in the Red Sox’s 13-2 dismantling of Baltimore.

Holt has been clutch for the Red Sox ever since his return from the injured list, and revealed what could be behind the recent hot stretch after Saturday’s win when NESN’s Guerin Austin asked him about a patch he was wearing on his left arm.

“Dustin Pedroia right here,” he said. “Little shoutout. I’ve been wearing it ever since he went back home. We’re always thinking about him. I’m obviously thinking about him. It actually might be the reason I’m doing so well is I’ve got a little bit of him with me. He’s part of our team still, no matter where he’s at.”

Awesome.

Holt looks to continue his hot streak when the Red Sox go for a sweep of the Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images