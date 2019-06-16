Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final certainly did not end the way Bruins fans had hoped.

But if there’s one good (if not amazing) thing to come out of Boston’s dreams of being Stanley Cup champions being crushed, it’s the deserving young girl that gets to celebrate the championship with the winning squad.

Eleven-year-old Laila Anderson, who is battling a rare disease known as HLH, was the Blues’ good luck charm right through the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup Final victory. First, she got to hoist the Cup over her head the same night the Blues won the championship.

And on Saturday, Anderson stood right alongside some of her favorite players as they celebrated their historic victory in a massive parade through the streets of St. Louis.

Take a look:

In fact, Anderson told FOX Sports Midwest she thought her mom was pulling a prank on her when she was told she was invited to take part in the parade.

Laila Anderson was stunned when she found out she'd been invited to participate in today's parade: "I actually thought my mom was pulling a prank on me." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/D8Q03Exx7f — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 15, 2019

This girl is nothing but special.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images