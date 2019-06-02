Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Simply put, the Boston Bruins dismantled the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The Bruins earned a convincing 7-2 victory in Game 3, and now hold a 2-1 series edge in the Stanley Cup Final. And if, for some reason, you weren’t able to watch the game, NBC Sports has shared extended highlights of what was the easiest victory of Boston’s playoff run thus far.

Take a look:

Yes, that was the same team that got dominated on their own ice Wednesday night.

The Bruins and the Blues will meet Monday night for Game 4. Puck drop at Enterprise Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images