The Boston Red Sox aren’t giving fans much to be excited about these days.

But their farm system? That’s a different story.

Infielder Bobby Dalbec crushed two solo homers Saturday in the Portland Sea Dogs’ 8-7 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The performance came a day after the 23-year-old slugger mashed two solo homers in a record-setting night for the Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate.

Dalbec, a consensus top-five prospect of the Red Sox, came in at No. 2 on SoxProspects.com’s latest rankings. With Michael Chavis now firmly entrenched at second base in the big leagues, all eyes are on Dalbec, who might be next in line for a big league promotion.

Check out his second homer from Saturday’s game:

The 2016 fourth-round draft pick now is hitting .253 with 12 homers and 31 RBIs.

As easy as it is to get excited about Dalbec and his enormous power, it’s just as easy — if not more so — to get fired up about the two players sandwiched around him on SoxProspect’s rankings.

