The Boston Celtics lost a key member of their coaching staff when assistant Micah Shrewsberry left the team to join the Purdue Boilermakers. Well, it appears Brad Stevens has found a replacement.
Fairmont State head coach Joe Mazzulla will join the Celtics as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mazzulla was an assistant coach for Boston’s G League affliate, the Maine Red Claws, before leaving for Fairmont State. Wojnarowski says that he made a “strong impression” on the G League staff before his departure.
Prior to becoming a Red Claws assistant in October 2016, Mazzulla was an assistant coach at Fairmont State for three seasons.
Mazzulla, born in Johnston, Rhode Island, had a successful playing career at West Virginia under John Beilein.
