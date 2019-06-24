Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics lost a key member of their coaching staff when assistant Micah Shrewsberry left the team to join the Purdue Boilermakers. Well, it appears Brad Stevens has found a replacement.

Fairmont State head coach Joe Mazzulla will join the Celtics as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mazzulla was an assistant coach for Boston’s G League affliate, the Maine Red Claws, before leaving for Fairmont State. Wojnarowski says that he made a “strong impression” on the G League staff before his departure.

The Celtics are hiring Fairmont (WV) State coach Joe Mazzulla as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. Mazzulla made a strong impression with Celtics G League staff before returning to college two years ago. He played for John Beilein at WVU. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2019

Prior to becoming a Red Claws assistant in October 2016, Mazzulla was an assistant coach at Fairmont State for three seasons.

Mazzulla, born in Johnston, Rhode Island, had a successful playing career at West Virginia under John Beilein.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images