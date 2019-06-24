Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason and Devin McCourty probably are the most-known twins in the NFL, and they have become quite a popular tandem on the New England Patriots.

They also co-operate a pretty hilarious Twitter account.

And with the offseason in full swing, it appears that at least one of the twins is looking for things to do in his downtime.

Devin McCourty took to social media asking for some suggestions on Netflix, which prompted a rather hilarious reply from Jason, who told his brother to go play with his kids.

Go play with your kids or something (J-Mac) https://t.co/R5jFroSuV9 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 23, 2019

Maybe Devin can find something on Netflix for the whole family?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images