Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If its most recent preview is a true indicator, “100%: Julian Edelman” is going to be a foul-mouthed treat for New England Patriots fans.

Edelman on Monday shared a preview of his upcoming Showtime documentary. The clip features a slew of what we assume are outtakes, with Tom Brady and Mark Wahlberg among those making appearances.

Take a look:

(Warning: The video contains some NSFW language.)

Consider us mildly intrigued.

For those who care, Edelman also announced the forming of his own production company, Coast Productions. The Patriots will receiver will be discuss that, the documentary and (presumably) much more Wednesday night during a Q&A on NFL Reddit at 4 p.m.

Messed around and started a production company @_coastpro. Answering all your questions about my new @SHOsports documentary “100%:Julian Edelman” on r/nfl tomorrow 6/26 at 4PM EST. #Yalla #AMA — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 25, 2019

“100%: Julian Edelman” debuts Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images