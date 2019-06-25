Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As we barrel toward free agency in the long summer months, Boston fans have a chance to get their first look at the next generation of Bruins.

The B’s on Tuesday announced their roster and schedule for Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena, which begins Wednesday, June 26 and runs through Friday. All on-ice sessions of the Bruins Development Camp are open to the public.

The roster features 34 players, including 21 forwards, eight defensemen and five goaltenders. The roster includes 19 players within the Bruins organization and 15 players who will attend on an invite basis.

Of the notable attendees are this year’s first-round draft pick John Beecher and highly-touted prospects Jack Studnicka and Jakub Lauko.

Here is the full roster, listed alphabetically:

Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Jack Becker, John Beecher, Matt Brown*, Nathan Burke*, Casey Dornbach*, Curtis Hall, Mike Hardman*, Jakub Lauko, Matias Mantykivi, Drew O’Connor*, Quinn Olson, Justin Richards*, Linus Sandin*, Jake Schmaltz, Pavel Shen, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Nate Sucese*, Nolan Walker*, Marek Zachar*

Defensemen: Axel Andersson, Victor Berglund, Cameron Clarke, Brandon Estes*, Josh Maniscalco*, Dustyn McFaul, Nick Wolff*, Cooper Zech

Goaltenders: James Corcoran*, Taylor Gauthier*, Kyle Keyser, Jeremy Swayman, Dan Vladar

(* indicates a non-roster invite)

Here is the three-day schedule:

Wednesday, June 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

On-ice session (Group A), 11 a.m.

On-ice session (Group B), 12 p.m.

On-ice session (Group C), 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

On-ice session (Group A), 10:30 a.m.

On-ice session (Group A & B), 11:15 a.m.

On-ice session (Group B), 12:15 p.m.

Friday, June 28 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

On-ice session, 10:15 a.m.

(Locations and times are subject to change)

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images