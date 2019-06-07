Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eden Hazard now plays for Real Madrid.

The Spanish soccer giant announced Friday it has signed the superstar forward from Chelsea FC on a five-year contract. Hazard leaves Chelsea after seven years, reportedly for an initial fee of €100 million (£89 million/$113 million), but the price ultimately could rise as high as €146 million (£130 million/$165 million).

Hazard, 28, is one of Chelsea’s best-ever players and has been one of the Premier League’s biggest stars since his 2012 arrival at Stamford Bridge. He helped the Blues win the Premier League twice, the UEFA Europa League twice and the FA Cup and League Cup once. He scored 110 goals in 352 games with Chelsea.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. We would like to wish Eden well as we say a fond goodbye.#ThankYouEden — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 7, 2019

Real Madrid endured a miserable first season in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, as it finished third in La Liga (Spain’s first division) and exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 after winning it the previous three seasons.

Hazard arrives as a marquee signing, and Real Madrid will present him to fans next Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

