Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland has been on the injured list with a low back strain since May 29, but the power hitting first baseman is now ready for his return to the lineup.

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that Moreland was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing the team’s last 10 games. The 33-year-old leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs and a .550 slugging percentage.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the #RedSox reinstated 1B Mitch Moreland from the 10-day injured list. To make room for Moreland on the 25-man roster, the club optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Triple-A Pawtucket. pic.twitter.com/MtD6XXxrGb — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 7, 2019

Moreland will bat fifth and play first base in his return to the order.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Moreland on the 25-man roster. Weber has appeared in six games for Boston, posting a 1-1 record with a 5.12 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox kick off a three-game weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays Friday at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images