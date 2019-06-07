Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to extend their four-game win streak Friday night at Fenway Park when they kick off a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mitch Moreland was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday afternoon after missing the team’s last 10 games. Boston’s home run leader will return to the lineup and hit fifth while playing first base.

J.D. Martinez gets the night off after being pulled from Thursday’s win over the Kansas City Royals with back spasms. He’s day-to-day, but Eduardo Nunez will fill in at DH. Brock Holt will play second with Sandy Leon behind the dish.

Rick Porcello gets the ball for Boston. He’ll be opposed by fellow right-hander Yonny Chirinos.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Rays-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (33-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-5, 4.76 ERA)

RAYS (37-23)

Austin Meadows, LF

Tommy Pham, DH

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Mike Zunino, C

Yonny Chirinos, RHP (6-2, 3.25 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images