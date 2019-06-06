Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown’s had a busy week in the limelight.

First, the Boston Celtics swingman appeared on Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette” alongside teammate Terry Rozier. Then, he caused quite a stir Wednesday on social media by hanging out with 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

Brown posted a photo on his Instagram story of an apparent workout he had with Anthony. The workout, which seemingly took place in New York, drew various reactions, most of which joked about Anthony’s me-first mentality and whether he’ll negatively influence the 22-year-old.

Here’s a screen shot from Brown’s story, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach:

Celtics would probably prefer that Jaylen just sticks with his own powers but I’m not sure pic.twitter.com/pRb2RTgQfK — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 6, 2019

Why are all the young Celtics practicing in the off-season with the WRONG people. First Tatum with Kobe now Jaylen with Carmelo…CARMELOO?! Cmon guy you’re already better than him. Don’t let him ruin your game — Steven (@Kunny246) June 6, 2019

I mean…. Carmelo? Really? Jaylen wutizudewin — bee (@ibee32) June 6, 2019

Anthony is one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history despite his play dropping in recent seasons, so Brown certainly could learn a thing or two from the 35-year-old forward. Brown will need to pick and choose what exactly he absorbs, though, for Anthony also is one of the league’s most polarizing players thanks in large part to his isolation style and apparent knack for putting himself before the team.

All told, this figures to be an incredibly important offseason for the Celtics, who failed to meet expectations during the 2018-19 campaign and now face the possibility of losing Kyrie Irving in free agency. There’s a chance Boston pushes forward with its young core — comprised mainly of Brown and Jayson Tatum — and that’ll make the next several months very intriguing in terms of the Celtics’ development.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images