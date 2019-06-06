Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Raptors aren’t playing only against the Golden State Warriors. A place in history also is in their sights.

The Raptors’ outstanding shooting prowess through three games of the 2019 NBA Finals puts them in league with the 1986 Boston Celtics and the 2017 Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN. Of all teams in the 72-year history of the NBA Finals, just the Celtics and Warriors of yesteryear have shot as well as the current Raptors have from 2- and 3-point range and the free-throw line.

Toronto leads Golden State 2-1, following Wednesday night’s victory during which they shot 52.4 percent from the floor, 44.7 percent from three-point range and 95.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Game 4 will take place Friday night at Oracle Arena, with the Warriors desperate not to drop another home game and end up on the brink of elimination. The Warriors won’t need their forbearers or the 1986 Celtics to tell them making stops will be essential to their efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images