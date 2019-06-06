Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle has emerged as one of the hottest Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that more people are seeking a John Hancock from Boston’s newest clutch postseason performer. But even Coyle probably did not see this one coming.

The Weymouth, Mass., native was doing a routine pre-game social media video with Bruins.com reporter Eric Russo when David Pastrnak came barreling in, asking Coyle to sign his jersey.

Charlie Coyle takes today's #OnTheFly question from @natalievb16. Send us a question you have for a player and you could win flights from @JetBlue. pic.twitter.com/ZLb4fmDavh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019

As for the question as to why Coyle chose No. 13 with the Bruins, Pastrnak perhaps provided the best answer, saying that Coyle is No. 1 in his heart.

Coyle has scored three goals thus far against the St. Louis Blues, and will be looking for more in a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images