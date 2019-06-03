Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman’s story is hitting the small screen later this month.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is the subject of a new Showtime documentary titled “100%: Julian Edelman.” The film, which chronicles Edelman’s comeback from a torn ACL and PED suspension, is set to premiere Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch @Patriots WR @Edelman11’s improbable journey from injury to SB LIII MVP when 100%: Julian Edelman doc premieres 6.28 on @Showtime 💯

#Edelman100 pic.twitter.com/6XNWNFhCTC — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 3, 2019

“100%” is directed by Kyler Schelling and written by Assaf Swissa, Edelman’s longtime business partner. Swissa previously helped the wideout create his suite of absurd and hilarious YouTube videos, including “Burger Tyme” and “Smoothie Tyme.”

According to Deadline, Edelman and Swissa plan to use “100%” to launch Coast Productions, a media company whose future projects include “a romantic comedy set in the world of pro football and a pseudo-autobiographical half-hour dramedy series.” Edelman reportedly co-wrote both.

“I’ve always had a slapstick sense of humor and we started making those videos, Smoothie Tyme, Burger Time, Cops and all these fun gag videos just to give people a look inside at our personalities,” Edelman, 33, told Deadline. “What I play is a tough game, and you’re handling media during games and practice and it’s all about football. This was an outlet to showcase and communicate a synergy directly with fans and showing them what you’re really about. …

“I’ve got a lot of meat on the bone with football, that’s my job and what I do and I love it and it’s my passion. But I’ve always been interested in acting, back to junior high and doing plays. Can I predict the future? No. But do I see myself getting into it, if I am comfortable? Yes.”

“100%,” which culminates in Edelman earning MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII, is narrated by Michael Rapoport and features interviews with Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images