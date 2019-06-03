Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will one of these players starting bleeding green later this month?

The Boston Celtics host six prospective professionals Monday for pre-NBA Draft workouts, according to CBS Boston. Ty Jerome, who helped Virginia win the NCAA Tournament in April, headlines the list, which also includes the following players:

– Jordan Bone, G, Tennessee

– Oshae Brissett, F, Syracuse

– Jason Burnell, F, Jacksonville State

– Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

– Admiral Schofield, F, Tennessee

– Milik Yarbrough, G, Illinois State

Jerome averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2019.

The Celtics also will hold another round of pre-draft workouts on Tuesday, with a different set of players set to attend. Participants will be announced on Tuesday morning, per the team.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on June 20 with the Celtics owning three first-round picks, and a second-round pick at No. 51 overall.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images