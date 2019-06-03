Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It sounds like the Boston Celtics are over the whole Kyrie Irving thing.

(Tough to blame them, when you consider Instagram posts like this.)

People around the Celtics believe Irving is “gone” when free agency starts July 1, NBA insider Steve Kyler reported Friday. This coincides with his report that Boston is moving on from the idea of a world-beating, Irving-Anthony Davis team-up.

Check out this tweet:

I was told by a dozen people around the team, they thought he was gone… so no I am not believing the reporting, I am believing the people around the situation… My personal view is they'll try to reel him back, but if not they are making other plans. https://t.co/XE3FIQMXvq — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) May 31, 2019

If true, where do the Celtics go from here?

For what it’s worth, Kyler also reported the Celtics have been “exploring” trades and draft options to support a core of young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

One thing’s for sure: This is shaping up to be one of the more fascinating offseasons in Celtics history.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images