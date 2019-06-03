Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving’s two-plus month Instagram hiatus is over, and the payoff definitely wasn’t worth the wait.

The Boston Celtics guard (for now) last posted March 23, when he went on about his “intuitive truth,” being a “time capsule” on Earth and a bunch of all-seeing eye mumbo-jumbo. Well, Irving returned Sunday morning, and the results were even more obnoxious.

Get a load of this mess:

“My light Brothers and Sisters! The age of No More Secrets is upon us. World Peace will be achieved in our life time and we better Effin believe it! Let them have the fabricated bull****. That genuine love and energy spreads all over the world. Eye see all. I AM.”

OK.

If you’re a Celtics fan, you might be freed from Irving’s weirdness in a matter of weeks. With NBA free agency less than a month away, all signs point to the star point guard leaving Boston behind.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images