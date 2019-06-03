Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Hamm isn’t just a casual sports fan.

The St. Louis-bred actor is a diehard supporter of his local teams including the Blues, who currently are entrenched in a Stanley Cup Final battle with the Boston Bruins.

Hamm has suffered quite a bit of sports-induced heartbreak at Boston’s hands. The New England Patriots kickstarted their dynasty by defeating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, and the Red Sox twice have taken down the Cardinals in the World Series. So when asked for his opinion on Boston sports Saturday, Hamm’s response made all of the sense in the world.

“I have very strong opinions about New England sports,” Hamm said during a press conference at Enterprise Center prior to Bruins-Blues Game 3, as captured by KSDK News in St. Louis. “Very few of them are positive.”

There weren’t many positive takeaways from the Blues’ performance in Game 3, which the Bruins handily won by a five-goal margin. If St. Louis isn’t able to bounce back in Monday’s Game 4, Hamm likely will be on his way to seeing Boston win yet another title at his expense.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images