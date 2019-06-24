Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems all but inevitable that Kyrie Irving’s time with the Boston Celtics is done, but the star point guard is far from done annoying Celtics fans on the internet.

Irving has opted out of the final year of contract with the C’s and will hit the open market as a free agent this summer. Rumors have been swirling as to where Irving may land, and more and more details about Irving’s rocky stay in Boston continue to come out.

And while Irving may not have “ghosted” the Celtics like it was reported, it seems that he definitely is not the biggest fan of Boston in general.

But that all leads us to Irving’s newest Instagram post on Sunday. The guard posted a photo of himself on vacation in Japan with the caption: “Ego has no room between You and Me. We are One! I am.”

As you can imagine, the comments are full of angry (and confused) Celtics fans.

Irving has always maintained a rather mysterious and questionable persona on social media and with the press. But you can’t blame Celtics fans for laughing at the irony of that caption. It was reported that there was a pretty great divide in the Celtics locker room between Irving and some other players. Irving also said in the regular season the Celtics would be fine in the playoffs simply because he was there.

It’s also the same guy that has gone on flat-Earth tangents (which newly drafted Grant Williams, essentially the anti-Kyrie, was not a fan of).

Head-scratching stuff, indeed.

Chalk this up to Kyrie being Kyrie, we supposed.

