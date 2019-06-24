Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard reportedly is opting out of the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the NBA Finals MVP’s tenure north of the border has come to an end.

The star forward reportedly is “seriously considering,” re-signing with the Raptors, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“The Raptors are the only team that can offer Leonard a max contract for five years and $190 million,” Haynes wrote. “Leonard, 27, is believed to be seriously considering re-signing with the Raptors, sources said.”

Leonard immediately becomes one of the marquee players on the open market and surely will field offers from other teams.

With two NBA Finals MVPs under his belt with two different organizations, Leonard will have no shortage of suitors.

Leonard had career highs in points (26.6) and rebounds (7.3) in his lone season with the Raptors.

