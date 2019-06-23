The NBA Draft may be over, but the offseason is just beginning.
The Boston Celtics have been at the center of plenty of rumors to start the 2019 offseason, with players like Kyrie Irving and Al Horford expected to depart and Aron Baynes already sent packing in a Draft night trade with the Phoenix Suns.
Now the C’s find themselves at the center of yet another trade rumor. This time, Boston’s rumored interests lie with French center Vincent Poirier, according to Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith.
The 25-year-old has two years experience in the NBA Summer League, playing for the Orlando Magic in 2016 and the Brooklyn Nets in 2017.
Since then, the 6-foot-11 center has played for the Saski Baskonia in the Spanish ACB league where he’s averaged 10.6 points per game on 62 percent shooting and 7.2 rebounds per game in 73 games throughout the 2018-19 season.
