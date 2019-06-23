Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello gets the Sunday start for the Boston Red Sox in their final game of the three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend.

Porcello is 5-6 in 15 starts this season, with a 4.31 ERA and 74 strikeouts to boot. He’ll look for his sixth win of the season as he squares off against Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman, who is just 4-9 for Toronto this season.

First pitch at Fenway Park is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.

For more on Sunday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images