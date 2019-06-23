Rick Porcello gets the Sunday start for the Boston Red Sox in their final game of the three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend.
Porcello is 5-6 in 15 starts this season, with a 4.31 ERA and 74 strikeouts to boot. He’ll look for his sixth win of the season as he squares off against Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman, who is just 4-9 for Toronto this season.
First pitch at Fenway Park is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.
For more on Sunday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images