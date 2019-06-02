Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving’s free agency decision reportedly has been narrowed down to two teams, and the Boston Celtics aren’t one of them.

(Remember when he promised he would re-sign? Lol)

Irving is deciding between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Bleacher Report NBA reporter Ric Bucher said during an appearance last week on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” Bucher said nothing of the New York Knicks, whom many have speculated are a front-runner for Irving.

(You can click here to watch Bucher talk about Irving.)

“The latest that I’ve heard is that it’s between Brooklyn and the Lakers,” Bucher said. “And I’ve heard that the Lakers and Kobe Bryant — now Kobe told me, or indicated to me, that he was not involved. That he was, ‘Hey, that’s their deal. I’m not part of it.’ But I was told in the last 24 hours, Kobe has been busy recruiting Kyrie, in particular, to try to get him to the Lakers.

” … Now, everything that I’ve heard, I’d still expect that Kyrie is going to Brooklyn — that’s the odds-on favorite. … And if we’re going to continue our real estate (game), he just bought a place in South Orange (New Jersey).”

Make of all that what you will.

By the way, should Irving eventually decide to leave the Celtics, it might not be devastating news to Danny Ainge.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images