Are you ready for some triangle racing, NASCAR fans?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono raceway. Between the gorgeous Pennsylvania setting and entertaining racing around the “Tricky Triangle,” this race is one of the best on the NASCAR calendar.

William Byron will start from the pole alongside Kyle Busch. Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski will round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Pocono 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images