Clint Capela might blast off to new surroundings in the coming weeks.

The Houston Rockets center is one of a number of players the team is offering to potential trading partners, who can absorb his $18 million-per-year salary, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. The Rockets reportedly are keen to clear salary-cap space in order to execute a sign-and-trade agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Jimmy Butler.

Capela’s availability might pique the interest of the Boston Celtics, who either are engaged in trade talks with Houston or are intrigued enough to have “checked in” on the 25-year-old Swiss big man, depending on which recent rumor you choose to believe.

Four seasons remain on the five-year, $90 million contract extension Capela signed last summer, and Boston easily would fit him under the salary cap if Al Horford and Kyrie Irving depart in free agency, as expected.

Capela averaged 16.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, and his age would make him a senior figure in the Celtics’ youthful locker room.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images