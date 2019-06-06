Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle has played a big role for the Boston Bruins throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The center has nine goals and seven assists in 21 games. Two of those goals have come on the power play and he’s accounted for one game-winner. The 27-year-old had just seven goals over the course of six playoff appearances with the Minnesota Wild.

What’s even more remarkable, though? Coyle wasn’t even part of the team until February when the B’s traded Ryan Donato and a draft pick to the Wild.

And if Coyle continues the scoring trend in Thursday’s Game 5 matchup against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden, he’ll put himself on an exclusive list and become just the seventh player in NHL history to score at least 10 goals in the playoffs after being acquired in the regular season, per NHL Public Relations.

Take a look at the list below:

Charlie Coyle of the @NHLBruins can become the seventh player in NHL history to reach the 10-goal mark in a playoff year after being acquired during the regular season. More #NHLStats: https://t.co/YIwiDunlMu #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/i3mXCuEjIB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 6, 2019

Boston looks to take a crucial 3-2 Stanley Cup Final lead over St. Louis, and Coyle could help play a pivotal role in the Bruins doing so.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images