They may not be perfect, but the Boston Red Sox are finally coming into form.

After putting on quite a show Friday evening, the Sox earned a more modest 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday. The Sox finally put some runs on the board for Chris Sale, who earned his third win of the season Saturday.

Boston climbs to 38-34 with the win, while the O’s fall to 21-48 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Relieving.

For once, the Sox actually gave Sale some run support.

ON THE BUMP

— It was just another typical day on the mound for Sale.

The southpaw gave up just two runs (both earned) off of six hits across six innings pitched. 10 batters that faced Sale when down by way of the K.

After a stellar first five innings, Sale got himself into a bit of trouble in the sixth, starting with an RBI-double given up to Renato Nuñez that allowed Hanser Alberto to score the O’s first run of the game. Jonathan Villar hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out in the inning, scoring Trey Mancini to cuz the Sox’s lead to one.

— Marcus Walden would take over pitching duties in the seventh. He would give up just one hit before sitting the remaining batters he faced that inning.

— Matt Barnes took the mound in the eighth. Despite a single to Nuñez and a walk to Villar, Barnes struck out the three remaining batters he faced.

— Brandon Workman got the ball for the ninth, walking one man before retiring the side to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston missed plenty of early opportunities to put points on the board.

The Sox would load the bases in the second, but Mookie Betts would strike out to end the inning. They would leave two men in scoring position in the fourth, as well.

Boston went 0-for-5 through the first four innings alone with runnings in scoring position.

— Anthony Santander robbed Betts of what could have been an extra-base hit with this beautiful fifth inning catch.

— Boston would finally score some runs in the sixth, starting with a Xander Bogarts double to score Rafael Devers from first.

Bogie records his team leading 45th RBI of the season! pic.twitter.com/rpXPS6A0zf — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2019

Brock Holt would knock an RBI-single into right-center field, bringing Xander home from third to make it 2-0 good guys. Michael Chavis kept things going with a single just by the glove of a diving Alberto. And that would end the day for Orioles starter Dylan Bundy.

But the Sox weren’t done there, notching in their third run of the day off of a fielding error committed by Alberto.

— J.D. Martinez launched his 16th home run of the season in the seventh to make it 4-2 Boston.

.@JDMartinez14 has homered in three consecutive games! pic.twitter.com/MvROgMeVJS — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2019

— Boston would tack on three more in the ninth.

After Betts scored on a Bogaerts’ one-out sacrifice fly to shallow right-center, Holt would add another run to the board with an RBI-single to center field. The Sox’s seventh and final run came on a throwing error committed by catcher Pedro Severino that allowed Devers to score from third.

TWEET OF THE DAY

It’s always good to keep things in perspective.

JD Martinez has had just an OK season so far by his standards. But on pace for 36 homers and 88 RBIs. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 15, 2019

UP NEXT

Boston will look to sweep their three-game set against the Orioles on Sunday in a matinee at Camden Yards. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images