How much would you pay to own a Babe Ruth-worn jersey?

More than 400 pieces of Ruth’s baseball memorabilia was made available for auction by his family, and a New York Yankees jersey roughly from 1928-30 seasons sold for $5.64 million, according to ESPN.

A 1920 Ruth jersey previously held the record when it sold for $4.4 million, per to Hunt Auctions.

“The decision to share items from his personal collection was made with careful consideration and the intent to further his legacy within a new generation of baseball fans,” Linda Ruth Tosetti, Ruth’s granddaughter, told ESPN. “Babe’s collection has remained largely unknown to the general public, and we felt it was time to bring these amazing pieces of his life to light.

“There could be no other place to showcase these items than Yankee Stadium, and we are also thrilled to be able to benefit related charitable entities through the sale of these items.”

Ruth amassed a 22-season career in Major League Baseball, mostly spent with the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images