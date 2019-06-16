Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you told fans at the beginning of the 2019 season that the Boston Red Sox would be five games above .500 in the days leading up to the All-Star break, most would have found it hard to fathom.

But the Red Sox have done just that, although manager Alex Cora still thinks the team is still growing.

“I mean, we’re still getting better,” he said after Saturday’s 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “We have our own goals to achieve what we are planning on achieving. We’ve got to (tackle) our smaller goals, or short-term goals first.”

