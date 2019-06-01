Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Portland Sea Dogs absolutely demolished the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (already an incredible sentence) Friday night, and some of the top prospects in the Boston Red Sox farm system were big reasons why.

The Sea Dogs earned a 20-2 victory at NYSEG Stadium, setting a franchise for both runs and hits (26). A whopping seven players finished with at least three hits for Portland, including the likes of organizational depth bat Tate Matheny (4-for-6, two homers) and Josh Tobias, whom the Red Sox acquired in the Clay Buchholz trade a couple years ago.

However, we’re really here to talk about three players in particular, all of whom appear near the top of most Red Sox prospect rankings.

We bring you a record night from Binghamton!!! @USCellular Recap: Sea Dogs win 20-2 with franchise record in runs and hits (26)https://t.co/IChHi3pzZg pic.twitter.com/mu8uxOsafY — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 1, 2019

Infielder Bobby Dalbec (No. 2 on SoxProspects.com’s latest rankings) finished 3-for-7 with two homers, one of which came off a position player. The slugging infielder now is hitting .247 with 10 homers for the season.

You can check out his two homers in the videos below:

(You can click here if the videos don’t load.)

Elsewhere, right-hander Tanner Houck (2017 first-round pick, No. 7 on SoxProspects.com), earned the win after hurling six shutout innings to go along with seven strikeouts. The 22-year-old improved to 5-4 with a 4.47 ERA.

Durbin Feltman (No. 10 on Sox Prospects), considered by many to be the closer of the future in Boston, pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout to secure the blowout win. After an ugly start to his first full season in professional ball, the TCU product has allowed just two runs and struck out 10 over his last 10 1/3 innings. He now has one save to go along with a 6.05 ERA.

As much buzz as Dalbec, Houck and Feltman rightly are generating, what they’re doing this season pales in comparison to the feats of Jarren Duran, who might be the best hitter in the minors.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images