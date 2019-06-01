Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, now the Boston Red Sox have two first baseman dealing with back injuries.

The Red Sox on Saturday placed Steve Pearce, who left Friday’s game against New York Yankees, on the 10-day injured list with a back strain. He’ll join fellow first baseman Mitch Moreland, who also is on the shelf with a back strain.

First baseman/outfielder Sam Travis was recalled to fill Pearce’s place on the roster.

Prior to tonight’s game, the #RedSox placed 1B/OF Steve Pearce on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain. To fill Pearce’s spot on the active 25-man roster, the club recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 1, 2019

The injury is yet another roadblock in what’s been a difficult season for Pearce.

The 2019 World Series MVP is hitting just .180 with one homer and nine RBIs in 29 games.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images