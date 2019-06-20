Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Team defeated Sweden 2-0 on Thursday to win Group F, capping off a perfect group-stage performance.

The Americans have been setting FIFA World Cup records throughout the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup thus far, and they claimed another mark against Sweden by scoring their 18th goal of the group stage.

18 – USA have now scored 18 group stage goals at the 2019 Women's World Cup, breaking the record for the most goals in a group stage in a World Cup tournament (men's and women's); previously held jointly by Hungary in 1954 and Norway in 1995 (17 goals). Bonanza. #FIFAWWC #SWEUSA pic.twitter.com/VXuPoMaBWU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2019

Although the USWNT’s 18th goal ended up being ruled an own goal by Sweden, Tobin Heath’s brilliant footwork and valiant effort will not go unnoticed.

.@TobinHeath: the reason ‘don’t believe me just watch’ exists 🙃 https://t.co/KKQbpFxeRY — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 20, 2019

Sweden was the United States’ toughest opponent yet, but the U.S. women proved to be stronger with tenacious offense and defensive prowess.

The Americans didn’t give up a single goal during group-stage action, and will look to continue their defensive dominance into the next round. The U.S. will move on to the Round of 16 where it will face Spain at 11 a.m. ET on Monday in Reims, France.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images