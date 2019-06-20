The United States Women’s National Team defeated Sweden 2-0 on Thursday to win Group F, capping off a perfect group-stage performance.
The Americans have been setting FIFA World Cup records throughout the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup thus far, and they claimed another mark against Sweden by scoring their 18th goal of the group stage.
Although the USWNT’s 18th goal ended up being ruled an own goal by Sweden, Tobin Heath’s brilliant footwork and valiant effort will not go unnoticed.
Sweden was the United States’ toughest opponent yet, but the U.S. women proved to be stronger with tenacious offense and defensive prowess.
The Americans didn’t give up a single goal during group-stage action, and will look to continue their defensive dominance into the next round. The U.S. will move on to the Round of 16 where it will face Spain at 11 a.m. ET on Monday in Reims, France.
