The NBA Draft does not begin for a couple of more hours, but it seems we already know who the first three selections will be.
And there isn’t much of a surprise from the top three.
It’s been widely reported that Zion Williamson would go No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, with Ja Morant following at No. 2 to the Memphis Grizzlies. But the No. 3 slot remained somewhat in question as draft day came.
But it appears we have our answer. The New York Knicks will take Duke’s RJ Barrett at No. 3, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
What the Pelicans choose to do at No. 4 remains speculated. There have been rumors that the Boston Celtics may make a move up the draft board to select Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, while other teams have shown interest in moving into the No. 4.
We’ll just have to wait and see when the names start getting called, or until it gets reported on Twitter, which usually comes first.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images