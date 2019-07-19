Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has found plenty of fans in Boston. And apparently, he’s already a fan of Boston himself.

Just one day after being introduced to the media, the Celtics’ newest addition spent some time at the Auerbach Center in Brighton, Mass. and reveled in the history that lines its walls. He’s an especially big fan of the mural featuring Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen from the 2008 Championship team.

And it sounds like he’s ready to help bring another championship back to Boston.

“I’m loving this place,” he said with a grin.

Take a look:

I’m loving this place 💯 pic.twitter.com/pQmGjgSxIL — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 18, 2019

We’re certainly glad he does.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images