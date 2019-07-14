Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd will take any chance he can get to pump Tom Brady’s tires.

That includes low-key ripping the 2018 NFL MVP.

On Saturday, the “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host reacted to a clip of Patrick Mahomes launching a football out of Arrowhead Stadium by, of course, suggesting such things are beneath Brady. “Meanwhile, Tom Brady was working on timing and precision routes,” Cowherd said of the New England Patriots quarterback.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tom Brady was working on timing and precision routes. @getnickwright https://t.co/vrKr58UXsT — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 13, 2019

Mahomes reacted to Cowherd’s tweet by sharing three “laughing” emojis. However, the question is whether the Kansas City Chiefs star is laughing with or at Cowherd.

Take a look:

Why I love Patrick. Gets the joke. 💪 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 14, 2019

Honestly, we think Cowherd was serious the entire time. Once Mahomes chimed in, Cowherd walked back his take.

Can’t we all just agree that Brady and Mahomes both are excellent quarterbacks?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images