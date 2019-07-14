Colin Cowherd will take any chance he can get to pump Tom Brady’s tires.
That includes low-key ripping the 2018 NFL MVP.
On Saturday, the “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host reacted to a clip of Patrick Mahomes launching a football out of Arrowhead Stadium by, of course, suggesting such things are beneath Brady. “Meanwhile, Tom Brady was working on timing and precision routes,” Cowherd said of the New England Patriots quarterback.
Take a look:
Mahomes reacted to Cowherd’s tweet by sharing three “laughing” emojis. However, the question is whether the Kansas City Chiefs star is laughing with or at Cowherd.
Take a look:
Honestly, we think Cowherd was serious the entire time. Once Mahomes chimed in, Cowherd walked back his take.
Can’t we all just agree that Brady and Mahomes both are excellent quarterbacks?
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images