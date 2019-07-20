Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans have learned quite quickly that Enes Kanter is one heck of a follow on social media.

Fans have gotten a look at Kanter taking in the Auerbach Center in Brighton, Mass., for the first time, and also got a look at the center’s infamous “cheat days,” in which he devours an insane amount of unhealthy food.

Well, Kanter now has introduced the tradition to Celtics summer league sensation Tacko Fall, taking on a “Turkish cheat day,” Friday on Twitter.

Turns out Fall is a pretty big fan on baklava, a popular Turkish dessert.

Hey we’re all for Kanter and Fall spending some quality time together, but Enes, maybe keep Fall, who the Celtics are working on a contract with, away from the desserts so he can keep throwing down 360 dunks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images