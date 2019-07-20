Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After earning their 12th win of the season Friday, the Connecticut Sun now owns the best record in the WNBA.

Connecticut dominated throughout in their 98-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Mohegan Sun Arena, and are now 9-0 in games in which they lead at halftime this season. The Sun are now 8-1 at home this season as well, the best home record in the WNBA.

Jonquel Jones (12 points, nine rebounds) and Alyssa Thomas (11 points, eight rebounds) fell just short of earning double-doubles this evening. Bria Holmes had her best game of the season, leading the team with 19 points Friday night.

The Sun improves to 12-6 with the win, while the Dream falls to 5-13 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN NAB EARLY LEAD

It didn’t take long for the Sun to take a healthy lead on the Dream.

Connecticut was first on the board and grabbed an early lead thanks to some early buckets from Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams.

How else did you expect the Player of the Week to start this one? pic.twitter.com/Nz8PUgQtAE — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 19, 2019

Jasmine Thomas led the team with seven points in the first, including this beauty of a bucket.

.@jaszthomas bringing some big-time energy early. She has 7 points as the Sun lead 17-11. #BurnItDown ☀️ pic.twitter.com/9W9lDBM2IY — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 19, 2019

Atlanta would try to tighten things up toward the end of the quarter, but Shekinna Stricklen dashed their hopes of tying the game with a shot from beyond the arc at the buzzer.

Alyssa Thomas helped extend the Sun’s lead with a key layup and with 90 seconds left, drawing a foul on the play as well.

https://twitter.com/ConnecticutSun/status/1152367486844620800

The Sun would end the quarter up 29-25 on the Dream.

CONNECTICUT GAINS MOMENTUM

The second quarter is when things started getting

The Sun outscored the Dream 9-2 to start the second, turning their four-point lead to an 11-point lead.

The Sun have made that 4 point lead an 11 point lead. 38-27. 7 minutes to play in the half. pic.twitter.com/0t8hGCS2EG — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

Grab the board and then send the opponent in the… 🌪SPIN CYCLE 🌪 pic.twitter.com/8lOViZrtEb — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

Bria Holmes had herself a day Friday, notching seven points in the first half.

Bria Holmes in the corner. Easy money. pic.twitter.com/M9gl9bVdMx — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

Bria Holmes is having a day. Making a Friday into a Friyay. pic.twitter.com/nkP7ll2D2w — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

Atlanta would eventually claw their way back to make it a six-point game. But Jonquel Jones made sure that’s as close as they would get, scoring Connecticut’s next six points to bring their lead back up to 12.

The Dream would get three points back before the end of the half, despite a hearty defensive effort from the Sun in the final minute of the half. The two squads entered halftime with Connecticut up 49-40 over Atlanta.

SUN BREAK IT OPEN

Connecticut started the second half with a bang.

Stricklen scored five of the Sun’s first seven points in the third, including a killer 3-pointer to start the second half.

.@Strick40 gets the second half started with some fun. pic.twitter.com/6tAZljPPGF — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

Jasmine Thomas helped Connecticut take it’s largest lead of the game less than four minutes into the quarter on a beautifully-timed layup.

Sun lead by 16 and force an Atlanta timeout. WHAT A START TO THE 2ND HALF. pic.twitter.com/AkUNG2hOH6 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

The Dream struggled to sink key buckets throughout the third, missing a number of opportunities to close the gap the Sun had created. Atlanta would eventually cut Connecticut’s lead to 12 but simply couldn’t maintain any sort of momentum.

The Sun took a 17-point lead into the final ten minutes of Friday’s game.

GOODNIGHT

Connecticut started the fourth up 68-51, but they didn’t let up on that gas pedal.

Brionna Jones had an incredible performance off the bench, scoring six of the Sun’s first nine points of the quarter.

Hard to the hoop. @_bjones18 has 6 off the bench for the Sun. pic.twitter.com/shUzL9cFao — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

Connecticut continued the onslaught, with most of the team’s starters remaining on the bench for most (if not all) of the fourth. Brionna Jones’ fourth bucket of the quarter extended the Sun’s lead to a whopping 27-points.

BRIONNA JONES! She's exploded for 8 points as the Sun have corralled a 27 point lead. SUN – 79 DREAM – 52 pic.twitter.com/mYLol8aagH — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 20, 2019

The Sun would maintain momentum throughout the quarter, eventually taking a 35-point lead. The Dream just couldn’t find their footing throughout the 40-minute contest, ultimately falling to Connecticut by a score of 98-69.

PLAY OF THE GAME

This team has absolutely no quit in them, no matter the score.

UP NEXT

The Sun will take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena, with tip-off slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss