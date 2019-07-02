Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker already is making a good first impression among Celtics fans, and now his former teammates are raving about what kind of person he is.

Walker agreed to sign a four-year deal with Boston on Sunday, and already flew into the city to meet Danny Ainge and even sign a few autographs for some kids on Newbury street.

But other than already getting in good with the fans, Aaron Harrison, who played with Walker for two seasons on the Charlotte Hornets, had heaps of praise for the 29-year-old, calling him “a great leader.”

“Everybody is going to love Kemba here,” Harrison said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “He’s a great leader. Everybody wants to be around him. He’s just a good dude to be around.

“He’s probably one of the best people in the NBA that I’ve been around, for sure,” he added. “He’s the most humble guy. I was a rookie and he took great care of me. He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met.”

Walker certainly already is living up to “being a good dude to be around,” considering his interactions that already have taken place with his new fanbase. So it’s probably safe to say he’ll fit in just fine here.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images