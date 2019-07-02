Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics brought in Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to Boston and lost Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in free agency’s first 24 hours, but it appears they aren’t done yet.

Despite having minimal cap space remaining, Boston is “not done making moves,” league sources told Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.

“The C’s are very active in trying to see what agents may still shake loose and what kinds of sign-and-trade deals could free up a better chunk of money to attract a larger person,” Bulpett wrote.

Speculating what Boston might have in mind will be quite difficult. Working with just the veteran minimum as an option, the Celtics would need to compile a complex sequence of moves to make any significant acquisition, especially one for a “larger person,” like Bulpett referenced.

Signing Kanter on Monday certainly helps Boston move toward filling the major void left by Horford’s departure.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images