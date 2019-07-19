Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carsen Edwards apparently has a big fan in former fan-favorite little man Nate Robinson.

Robinson, who spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics amid an 11-year career for the 5-foot-9 guard, showed some love for the C’s rookie point guard in an Instagram comment on Thursday.

Edwards announced on Thursday he has signed on with Adidas, and in the comments, Robinson made sure to note that Edwards is his “favorite PG out the young’ns.”

Confirmed: Carsen Edwards is Nate Robinson’s favorite young PG. pic.twitter.com/Fnm20fD11G — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 18, 2019

(You can view Edwards’ post here)

Edwards became a massive hit with Celtics fans during summer league with his scoring ability, which he displayed on multiple occasions in Las Vegas. Furthermore, the Purdue product seems like a genuine, down-to-earth kid — as shown by his reaction to the earthquake that shook summer league on opening night.

Many believe Edwards is shaping up to be a steal for the C’s as a second-round pick.

The Celtics reportedly have reached a four-year deal with the guard and figures to compete to be a rotation player come the fall, which must have Robinson quite pleased.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images