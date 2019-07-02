Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The old and new worlds will collide when England meets the United States on the field of play.

The teams will face off Tuesday in Lyon, France, in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals. The contest pits USA, the reigning world champion and FIFA’s top-ranked team, against third-ranked England with a place in the biggest game in world soccer at stake.

USA reached this point by winning Group F, then topping Spain and France in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. England won Group D, then brushed aside Cameroon and Norway in the first two knockout rounds.

USA has won three, lost one and drawn one of its last five games against England. The teams tied 2-2 on March 2 in their most recent meeting.

The winner of USA-England will face either Sweden or the Netherlands on Sunday in the World Cup final. The loser of USA-England will face the loser of Sweden-Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup third-place game.

Here’s how to watch USA versus England online.

When: Tuesday, July 2, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream:FuboTV | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images