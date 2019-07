Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We all knew Danny Ainge had a few athletic bones in his body.

But apparently, his dog does too.

In a video posted to his Twitter account Thursday, Ainge took on some “At home ball handling drills” with his little French Bulldog. The little pup had no trouble keeping up, although he wasn’t able to steal the ball away from the former NBA guard.

Check it out:

At home ball handling drills pic.twitter.com/Vzr6BAgYNn — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) July 18, 2019

How adorable.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images