Considering his football expertise, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo knows a thing or two about the game and those who play it at a professional level. And he has plenty of positive things to say about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who’s consistently proved his brilliance in his four-decade coaching career.

In fact, the now-CBS Sports analyst and color commentator on CBS’ NFL broadcasts says he hasn’t met someone like Belichick “from a football mind standpoint” in his life.

“He’s rare,” Romo said. “A lot of times I will ask coaches and other people certain questions that I know are probably a little bit difficult, but it kind of shows me real quick whether or not they have answers. … Bill Belichick, he’s not going to go into a game feeling like we don’t have answers, and when I say that, everyone says he’s going to take away what you do best, they think he’s going to double-team the opponents best player — I’m like, ‘No, you have to understand, he’s taking away the inside run, while he’s taking away the inside receivers — Antonio Brown, or someone.’ It’s like, they know he’s going to take away Antonio Brown, but he takes away multiple things and he does it differently the next time he plays you from different looks.”

Romo, who played against Belichick a number of times in his career, lauded Belichick’s ability to bend teams out of shape and force them into less-than-ideal situations, a skill he’s seen Belichick hone in his years on the field and in the broadcasting booth.

“What he did in the Super Bowl was really one of the great — him and Brian Flores — one of the greatest defensive performances I have ever seen in football,” he said. “And really in the AFC title game. He went to Kansas City and in that first half, Kansas City couldn’t do anything. These two offenses, you saw what happened when these two teams played (each other). These two are great offensive units with very good systems, but what he did was really, really impressive.

“When I am around him I learn. That is really a joy when you can really learn something more about football with people around. When you have people who can teach you the game after you have been studying it for 15-20 years, that is a joy. I have honestly learned every time I am around him. He’s really, really special.”

Don’t worry Tony, we already knew what a gem we have on our hands. But we certainly appreciate the reminder.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports