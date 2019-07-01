Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have the New England Patriots developed a “been-there-done-that” attitude toward visiting the White House or is something else afoot?

The White House and the Patriots haven’t scheduled a visit to celebrate the team’s sixth Super Bowl triumph, with half of 2019 already in the past. ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday cited the dates of the team’s previous White House visits to suggest one might not take place this season.

– April 2, 2002

– May 10, 2004

– April 13, 2005

– April 23, 2015

– April 19, 2017

The Patriots will begin training camp July 21 at Gillette Stadium. Many players and coaches are taking their final vacations before the work to defend their Super Bowl title begins in earnest.

The Patriots will visit the Washington Redskins on Oct. 6 and they might be able to visit the White House sometime around that date. Otherwise, the team might have to wait until 2020 or beyond to celebrate their latest championship.

