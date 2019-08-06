Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wide receiver is a position of concern for the New England Patriots, but it appears at least one rookie is catching the eye of a notable defensive back.

The Pats are in Detroit this week for joint practices with the Lions ahead of the teams’ preseason game Thursday night. The obvious benefit of joint practices is that players get to compete against non-teammates, so the picture is a bit clearer as to how certain individuals perform in a somewhat more competitive situation.

Following Monday’s session, Lions cornerback Darius Slay, an All-Pro in 2017 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, had good things to say about N’Keal Harry, who the Patriots selected with the 32nd overall pick in this year’s draft.

“(Harry) is big,” Slay said, via The Athletic. “He’s a big boy, man. He’s aggressive. He looks like he’s gonna be a big tool for them.”

Not a bad endorsement by any means.

During Tuesday’s practice, however, Harry appeared to tweak his hamstring, forcing him to limp off the field.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images