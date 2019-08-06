Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Tuesday’s joint practice between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions was considerably more high-energy than Monday’s.

There were multiple scraps on the field between Patriots and Lions players. The first and biggest was caused by a pancake block from Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz to Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong.

Patriots rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry and Lions rookie CB Amani Oruwariye briefly got into it. Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo also shoved Lions linebacker Devon Kennard.

Here’s everything else we saw at practice:

— Here was the Patriots’ first-team offense in an initial walk-through:

QB Tom Brady

RB Sony Michel

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Phillip Dorsett

TE Ben Watson

TE Matt LaCosse

LT Dan Skipper

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

This was the second-team offense:

QB Brian Hoyer

RB James White

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Maurice Harris

WR Braxton Berrios

TE Stephen Anderson

LT Martez Ivey

LG Hjalte Froholdt

C James Ferentz

RG Ted Karras

RT Tyree St. Louis

— Meyers hasn’t been made available to the media over the last four practices now. Chalk that up to his impressive performance in practice. The Patriots aren’t looking to overhype him.

— Rookie edge defender Chase Winovich had a big win in 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. Keionta Davis, Trent Harris, Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers also had wins.

— Pass breakups: linebacker Jamie Collins (two), safeties Duron Harmon (two) and Obi Melifonwu and cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross, Joejuan Williams, Stephon Gilmore and Keion Crossen.

— Penalties: cornerbacks Duke Dawson, JC Jackson and Ross and defensive end Trent Harris.

— Wide receiver Maurice Harris was a big winner in 1-on-1 drills. He went 3-of-3 with catches. Slot receiver Braxton Berrios has looked crisp in his route running during 1-on-1s.

— Defensive end Michael Bennett and edge defender Shilique Calhoun would have had sacks in 11-on-11 drills.

— Brady was 6-of-10 in 11-on-11s and 8-of-14 with an interception in 7-on-7s. Hoyer was 2-of-3 in 11-on-11s and 8-of-9 in 7-on-7s. It’s worth noting many of Hoyer’s completions throughout camp have been checkdowns or short passes to running backs. Rookie Jarrett Stidham was 12-of-12 in 7-on-7s and 0-of-1 in 11-on-11s.

— Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin picked off Brady.

— Meyers, Berrios, Harry and Gunner Olszewski returned punts. Olszewski, Brandon Bolden and Jonathan Jones were involved in returning kicks.

— Wide receiver Julian Edelman (non-football injury list), running back Rex Burkhead and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (physically unable to perform list) were present but not in uniform.

— Rookie cornerback Ken Webster (PUP), rookie offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (NFI), tight end Lance Kendricks, safety Nate Ebner (PUP) and wide receiver Cameron Meredith (PUP) were absent.

— Safety Patrick Chung was limited in a red non-contact jersey.

— Harry briefly left practice with a hamstring injury but returned. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was in full pads but didn’t participate.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images