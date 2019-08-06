Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you looking to drop nearly $40 million on a gaudy mansion in Brookline, Mass.?

Well, does Zillow have a listing for you!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s massive home is up for sale, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry reported Tuesday. The five-bed, seven-bath home is listed at $37.4 million on Zillow, which since has labeled the house as “off market.” Honestly, we’re not sure what all that means.

(You can click here to view the Zillow listing for the New England Patriots quarterback’s home.)

Check out 15 photos of Brady’s house below:

Modest.

Brady and the Patriots are in Michigan holding joint practices with the Detroit Lions this week. The two squads will meet Thursday night in their respective preseason openers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images