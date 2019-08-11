Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adrian Houser might have a problem.

As you may or may not recall, the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher vomited twice on the mound in the same game last season. It was both gross and bizarre, but Houser actually stayed in the game and finished his inning of relief work.

Well, history repeated itself Saturday night.

Houser, who got the start against the Texas Rangers, blew chunks on the mound after committing an error with two outs in the first inning. He once again stayed in the game, this time going on to allow one run over six innings while striking out 10.

Just some weird, weird stuff out of the 26-year-old.

So, what gives?

“I have no idea,” Houser said after the game, via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy , “but if I keep pitching like that, I’ll take it every time.

“ … I felt good. I didn’t feel sick at all. It was kind of like last time, it just snuck up on me. Last year and today are the only times it’s happened. It’s kind of weird.”

Weird is one way to describe. Disgusting is another.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images