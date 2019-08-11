Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick would have you believe she got the quintessential Queen experience Friday night.

She, of course, did now, but that didn’t stop the retired NASCAR star from her not out in Chicago.

Patrick and a considerably large crew went to a Queen concert in the Windy City. This would be fine, except Queen obviously no longer is fronted by iconic singer/songwriter Freddie Mercury.

Instead, Patrick and her posse got to see Queen plus Adam Lambert, an objectively annoying (yet undeniably talented) singer who has done his best to fill in for Mercury in recent years.

Check out these Instagrams:

Meh.

We know Patrick was with a bunch of people that she’s not someone who can just waltz down to the floor like it’s no big deal. Still, watching a concert from a luxury box is, and always will be, one of the lamest things anybody can do.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images